November 21 Bank Holiday or not?

With November 21, 2025, drawing near, people are curious to know whether banks across the country will be closed or open. Since bank holidays vary from state to state and are heavily dependent on local events, one needs to check the status in advance. Here is the full update.

No National Bank Holiday on November 21

There is no national or government-declared holiday scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025.

That means banks across most parts of India will function as usual.

Why It's a Regular Working Day

November 21 is not included in the monthly holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India.

No festivals, special occasions, or state-level events listed for this date.

It is not a weekend, so normal weekday banking rules apply.

Where Banks Will Remain Open

Banks will be open in:

Delhi

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Gujarat

All other major states, unless local notifications are issued.

It enables customers to:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque-clearance

DD and passbook services

All regular branch-related work

What You Should Still Check

Although November 21 is a regular working day nationally, the public is called upon to:

Check if there are any localised events that may affect their specific branch, including:

Strikes district-wise

local fairs

Regional festivals (rare for this date)

Weather disruptions in coastal areas

Verify with local bank notices or branch updates, if necessary.

Online Banking Unaffected

All online services including:

UPI,

Net banking, Mobile banking apps, ATM services will continue to operate uninterrupted. Conclusion November 21, 2025 is not a bank holiday. All banks will, therefore, follow the usual working schedule as there are no festivals, no special occasions, and no official notifications by the government declaring a holiday.