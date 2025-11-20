November 21 Bank Holiday or not?
With November 21, 2025, drawing near, people are curious to know whether banks across the country will be closed or open. Since bank holidays vary from state to state and are heavily dependent on local events, one needs to check the status in advance. Here is the full update.
No National Bank Holiday on November 21
There is no national or government-declared holiday scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025.
That means banks across most parts of India will function as usual.
Why It's a Regular Working Day
- November 21 is not included in the monthly holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India.
- No festivals, special occasions, or state-level events listed for this date.
- It is not a weekend, so normal weekday banking rules apply.
Where Banks Will Remain Open
Banks will be open in:
- Delhi
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- Tamil Nadu
- West Bengal
- Uttar Pradesh
- Bihar
- Gujarat
All other major states, unless local notifications are issued.
It enables customers to:
- Cash deposits and withdrawals
- Cheque-clearance
- DD and passbook services
- All regular branch-related work
- What You Should Still Check
Although November 21 is a regular working day nationally, the public is called upon to:
Check if there are any localised events that may affect their specific branch, including:
- Strikes district-wise
- local fairs
- Regional festivals (rare for this date)
- Weather disruptions in coastal areas
- Verify with local bank notices or branch updates, if necessary.
- Online Banking Unaffected
- All online services including:
- UPI,
Net banking, Mobile banking apps, ATM services will continue to operate uninterrupted. Conclusion November 21, 2025 is not a bank holiday. All banks will, therefore, follow the usual working schedule as there are no festivals, no special occasions, and no official notifications by the government declaring a holiday.