Jai Jagan Slogans All Over - YS Jagan Gets Massive Reception at Begumpet Airport

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created a huge buzz in Hyderabad with his arrival. A massive crowd of supporters gathered at Begumpet Airport to welcome him enthusiastically. They walked along with his convoy, shouting “Jai Jagan” slogans all the way.

Because of his visit, there was heavy activity at both Gannavaram and Begumpet airports. Supporters flocked in large numbers, and Jagan greeted them as he moved forward. His convoy then proceeded to Nampally in a large rally.

Recently, YS Jagan returned from a foreign trip. As part of his schedule today, he appeared before the CBI Court in Nampally. Due to his arrival, Hyderabad police arranged tight security around the court premises. Two approach roads were taken under control, and only lawyers were allowed to enter.

After completing the court process, Jagan left for Lotus Pond, where he is expected to meet his mother YS Vijayamma shortly.