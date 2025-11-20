AP Braces for Another Cyclone? Heavy Rains Expected From Nov 22

Andhra Pradesh is likely to brace for another cyclonic development following Cyclone Mantha last month. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), favourable conditions are forming for a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 22. Once it takes shape, the system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and track west-northwestwards over the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

At present, a low-pressure system persistently active over the southern Bay of Bengal is already influencing weather conditions in the state. Its impact is likely to trigger sudden moderate to heavy rains in Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Krishna, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts are also expected to witness heavy rainfall, according to IMD forecasts.

In view of the impending weather system, the AP Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert to coastal residents, advising them to remain cautious and follow updates on the developing situation.

Meanwhile, the cold wave sweeping across Andhra Pradesh continues to intensify, with temperatures dropping further each day. Alluri Sita Ramaraju Manyam district recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 4.6°C. Mumchagi Putta logged 5.8°C, Chintapalli 6.8°C, and Paderu 7.8°C on the night of November 19.

Also Read: AP and Telangana to See Rains From Nov 22 to 24 Amid Cold Wave