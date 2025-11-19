AP and Telangana to See Rains From Nov 22 to 24 Amid Cold Wave

A fresh weather system is set to develop over the Bay of Bengal this week. Meteorologists forecast that a low-pressure area will form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 22, which is likely to move in a west-northwest direction and gradually intensify into a depression by November 24. Over the following 48 hours, the system may strengthen further as it heads toward the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Dry Weather Ahead for Telangana

In Telangana, lower-level winds are currently blowing from the east and northeast. Under this pattern, the state is expected to witness dry weather for the next three days — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Minimum temperatures in some districts may dip 2–3°C below normal over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of cold winds at isolated spots in the northern and western districts on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh to See Rain in Some Regions

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has said that the approaching low-pressure system may impact weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh.

North Coastal Andhra is expected to remain mostly dry over the next three days.

South Coastal Andhra may witness light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorms in some areas.

In Rayalaseema, one or two places may experience light to moderate rain or drizzle over the next two days. On Friday, isolated areas are likely to see light to moderate showers or thunderstorms, with the IMD also warning of lightning in a few spots.

As the system continues to develop over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD is monitoring its movement and intensity closely.