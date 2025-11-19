November 20 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders looking ahead to Thursday, November 20, 2025, may be wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain open. According to the official holiday calendar released by NSE and BSE, November 20 is not marked as a trading holiday.

Since there are no festivals, national events, or special observances scheduled for this date, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate as usual.

Regular Trading Timings for November 20

The stock market will follow its normal schedule:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM

Normal Trading Hours: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Post-Closing Session: 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

All equity, derivatives, and currency market segments will function normally.

Why There Is No Holiday

November 20 does not coincide with any festival recognized by the exchanges.

There are no state-specific events that impact market operations.

It is not listed under trading holidays for 2025 by either NSE or BSE.

What Traders Should Know

All market services—trading, clearing, and settlement—will operate without disruption.

Online trading platforms and broker services will run normally.

Commodity exchanges like MCX will also remain open for regular sessions.

Conclusion

November 20, 2025, is a regular trading day in India.

Stock markets will stay open, and all segments will function according to their standard timetable.

Investors can continue their trading activities without expecting any holiday-related interruption.

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