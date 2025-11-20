iBomma One: New Mirror Site Surfaces Online Just Days After Admin’s Arrest

A new movie piracy site has shocked the Hyderabad police and the Telugu film industry, emerging just after a brief lull following the arrest of iBomma administrator Immandi Ravi. However, only days after Ravi’s arrest, a website with a similar name, iBomma One, surfaced on the internet. The site looks almost identical to iBomma and has been uploading many recently released movies illegally.

Meanwhile, when users attempt to download movies from the site, they are redirected to the notorious piracy platform Movierulz, which is reportedly operated by Tamil Rockers. As soon as the new website began circulating online, police suspected it could be one of the 65 mirror sites linked to the iBomma ecosystem.

Consequently, the film industry has urged the police to take strict action against Movierulz and Tamil MV sites as well.