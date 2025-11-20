School Holiday on November 20, 2025? Full State-Wise Update

As Thursday, November 20, 2025, approaches, many parents and students are looking for clarity on whether schools will remain open. Since there is no national holiday on this date, schools across most parts of India are expected to function normally. However, a few regions have confirmed closures, while others may announce last-minute holidays depending on local conditions, especially weather alerts.

Here is the updated and comprehensive statewide status for school operations on 20 November 2025.

Confirmed School Holiday Regions

Punjab & Chandigarh – Schools Closed

Schools in both Punjab and Chandigarh will not function on November 20.

The administrations have officially declared a holiday to mark the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. All government, private, and aided schools will remain shut.

States With Possible Last-Minute Holidays

Tamil Nadu – Rain-Related Closure Possible

Tamil Nadu, especially coastal belts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram, may announce sudden holiday decisions due to the threat of heavy rainfall.

Since rain holidays are often declared only a few hours in advance, parents are advised to:

Monitor official announcements from the District Collector

Check school WhatsApp groups and notice boards

Follow updates from local news channels

A holiday is not guaranteed, but the likelihood is high depending on rain intensity.

States Where Schools Will Remain Open

Delhi-NCR – Normal Working Day

Schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad will operate as usual.

No weather-related alerts or closure orders have been issued.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana – Schools Open

These states have already returned to their regular schedule after the election and festival breaks. There are no advisories or warnings suggesting a closure.

Karnataka & Kerala – Open

Schools in Karnataka and Kerala are set to resume normal operations. No local holiday or severe weather warning has been issued.

Telangana & Odisha – Schools Open (With Advisory)

While schools are expected to run, parents should keep an eye on:

Localized weather alerts

Lightning and wind warnings (30–40 km/h in some regions)

District-level instructions

At present, no official holiday has been announced.

Also read: Top School Assembly News, November 20 – National, International, Sports Updates