Top School Assembly News, November 20 – National, International, Sports Updates

Students preparing for today’s school assembly can stay updated with the most important happenings from India and around the world. Below is a fresh set of national, international, sports, and weather updates for 20 November 2025. These headlines are curated to help students improve their general awareness, stay connected with current affairs, and present confidently during the morning assembly.

National News (India)

Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th Time

Bihar’s political landscape marks another milestone as Nitish Kumar is scheduled to be sworn in again as the Chief Minister on November 20.

Telangana Introduces MeeSeva Services on WhatsApp

The Telangana government has expanded accessibility by launching MeeSeva services on WhatsApp, allowing citizens to access government facilities with ease.

PM Modi and Amit Shah Expected to Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to be present at the swearing-in event in Patna.

Siddaramaiah Indicates Continuation as Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hinted at presenting his 17th state budget next year, suggesting he may remain in office.

Supreme Court Considers Shifting RG Kar Case

The Supreme Court stated it may transfer the RG Kar investigation to either the Delhi or Calcutta High Court.

Kerala HC Orders Enhanced Facilities for Sabarimala Pilgrims

The Kerala High Court directed authorities to upgrade infrastructure and improve amenities for Sabarimala visitors.

NIA Detains Gangster Anmol Bishnoi After Deportation

Following his deportation from the US, the NIA has arrested Anmol Bishnoi and secured 11-day custody.

Odisha Steps Up Vigil Against Illegal Immigration

The Odisha Chief Minister instructed police forces to intensify monitoring and take strict action against unlawful migration.

₹8,300 Crore Sanctioned for Odisha Coastal Highway Project

The Finance Ministry has approved major funding for the state's ambitious coastal highway project.

Election Commission Shares Vote Statistics in Bihar

Data reveals that winning candidates from Bihar secured between 60,000 and 1.5 lakh votes.

India Moving Toward Becoming a Global Hub for Organic Farming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s growing strength in organic agriculture.

Allahabad High Court Directs BHU on Pending Promotion Case

BHU has been granted one final opportunity by the court to decide on the promotion of an assistant professor.

International News

125 Indians Return From Thailand After Rescue From Scam Centres

A group of Indian nationals has been safely repatriated after being freed from fraudulent setups operating in Myanmar.

Indian Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia After Bus Tragedy

A senior delegation from India has reached Saudi Arabia to coordinate matters following the recent accident.

Jaishankar Opens Two New Indian Consulates in Russia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated new consulates aimed at boosting India’s diplomatic presence.

India–GCC Relations Strengthen Further

A top Omani diplomat stated that ties between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council have entered a more strategic era.

Urban Population in India Expected to Surge by 500 Million by 2050

A UN report says India’s cities will see massive population growth over the next 25 years.

Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun to Start His Own AI Venture

AI pioneer Yann LeCun announced he will be leaving Meta to launch a new research-focused company.

Trump Calls Training Skilled Immigrants ‘MAGA’

Former US President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of skilled immigrants in strengthening the American workforce.

AI-Powered Economic Vision Highlighted During Saudi-US Talks

Discussions during the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to the US focused heavily on the role of AI in shaping future economies.

Afghan Minister of Commerce Visits India

Afghanistan’s Industry and Commerce Minister Azizi is in India to explore advanced trade opportunities.

Cyprus to Supply Natural Gas to Europe by 2027

The Cypriot President confirmed that gas exports to Europe may begin in the next two years.

Pakistan Clears PKR 50 Billion Supplementary Budget

Pakistan has approved a significant additional budget to support economic requirements.

Sports News

Curaçao Qualifies for FIFA World Cup for the First Time

The island nation has made history by becoming the smallest country to ever secure a spot in the World Cup.

New FIFA Rankings Finalize Top-Seeded Teams for the Draw

Germany narrowly surpassed Croatia to join the list of top-seeded nations.

India to Start U-19 World Cup Campaign Against USA

The Indian U-19 team will kick off their tournament with a match against the United States.

Six Indian Boxers Enter Finals

Nikhhat, Jaismine, and four others have made their way into the final round.

South Africa A Defeat India A

South Africa A won by 73 runs, preventing a series clean sweep.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah May Skip SA ODIs

Due to workload management, both players are likely to rest during the upcoming ODI series.

Arjun’s Campaign Ends at FIDE World Cup

Arjun was defeated by Wei Yi, concluding India’s run in the tournament.

Haiti Celebrates World Cup Berth Amid Challenges

Despite ongoing national unrest, Haiti rejoices its World Cup qualification.

Saurashtra Dominate Goa in Ranji Trophy

Bhut picked up seven wickets as Saurashtra defeated Goa by an innings and 47 runs.

Haryana, SSCB, and Tamil Nadu Shine in Fencing Events

Haryana secured gold in women’s sabre, SSCB triumphed in men’s épée, and Tamil Nadu claimed victory in women’s foil.

Himanshu Nandal Bags Three Golds in Para Swimming Nationals

The para athlete delivered an exceptional performance at the championships.

Velavan Senthilkumar Upsets Sixth Seed in squash

Velavan stunned sixth seed Bernat Jaume with a strong victory.

Ahlawat Tied-81st as Surratt and Meronk Lead in Riyadh

Lahiri recorded a tie at 81st position while the leaders surged ahead.

Kocchar Leads IGPL Mumbai

Kocchar grabbed the sole lead in the latest IGPL round.

Pakistan Cybercrime Agency Probes Rashid Latif

Authorities have begun examining allegations against the former Pakistani cricketer.

Mumbai and J&K Register Easy Wins

Both teams secured comfortable victories in domestic cricket matches.

Assam Fight Back to Draw Against Bengal

A strong comeback by Assam forced a draw in the Ranji Trophy clash.

Rohit Sharma Slips to Second in ODI Batting Rankings

Rohit moved down one position in the latest ICC rankings update.

Weather Update

Northern regions of India are expected to see a dip in temperatures accompanied by fog, while parts of southern India may experience light showers due to the northeast monsoon.

Thought of the Day

“Your hard work today becomes your strength tomorrow.”

आज की आपकी मेहनत ही कल की आपकी ताकत बनती है।