School Holiday Today, November 20: State-Wise Closure Updates in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala and Other States

As heavy rainfall alerts and deteriorating air quality continue across parts of India, several states are assessing whether schools should remain open on Thursday, November 20, 2025. While Tamil Nadu faces weather-related disruptions, the Delhi-NCR region continues to struggle with toxic air. Other states, however, are functioning normally with no major alerts issued.

Below is the comprehensive state-wise breakdown of school holiday announcements for Thursday, November 20.

Delhi-NCR: Air Quality Crisis, But No Holiday Yet

Hybrid Classes for Lower Grades

The Delhi government is expected to issue an official update soon. Currently, schools remain open with a hybrid modemandated for Classes Nursery to 5 due to severe air pollution levels. Older students continue physical classes.

No Blanket Closure for NCR

Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will operate normally unless district administrations announce specific orders in response to weather or pollution.

Tamil Nadu: Rainfall Likely to Trigger Closures

Chennai and Surrounding Districts on Alert

Districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu are likely to declare holidays depending on overnight rainfall. IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rains in multiple southern districts, prompting local administrations to prepare contingency measures.

Southern TN May See Closures

Districts such as Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni may also announce last-minute school holidays.

Kerala: No Closure Reports So Far

Despite intermittent showers in parts of the state, Kerala has not announced closures for November 20. Schools are expected to function as usual unless district collectors issue early-morning alerts.

Holiday Confirmed

Punjab and Chandigarh have declared a holiday on November 20 to mark the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Punjab & Chandigarh: Schools Closed for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day

Other States Observing Holiday on Nov 24

Several states—including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand—have declared a holiday on November 24 for the same observance.

States Where Schools Will Remain Open

There is no national holiday on November 20. Schools will run normally in:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Odisha

Haryana

Gujarat

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

West Bengal

These states have no weather warnings or administrative orders mandating closures.

How to Confirm Your School’s Holiday Status

Parents and students are advised to:

Check Official School Communication

Schools typically update via:

Official websites

SMS notifications

WhatsApp class groups

Follow District Collectorate Announcements

Weather-related closures, especially in rain-hit areas, are often declared early in the morning.

Monitor Local News Outlets

Regional updates may be issued late at night or during early hours depending on weather conditions.

IMD Weather Alerts for Tamil Nadu

The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across several southern districts. Administrations may announce closures if conditions worsen overnight.

Current Status Summary

Delhi-NCR: Schools open; hybrid mode for lower classes due to pollution

Tamil Nadu: Possible closures in rain-hit districts; no statewide order yet

Kerala: No holiday announced

Punjab & Chandigarh: Holiday declared

Other States: Schools open normally

Stay Tuned

Further updates are expected overnight and early Thursday morning. Parents and students should stay alert to official communication channels for last-minute decisions