November 20 School Holiday Live: Are Schools Open or Closed Today? Check Now!

Today is November 20, and parents as well as students across the country are looking for clarity on whether schools will remain open this Thursday. While the day is not marked as a national holiday, a few regions are facing weather-related concerns following IMD’s heavy rainfall alerts. This has increased the chances of precautionary school closures in select districts.

Confirmed Holiday Regions

Punjab & Chandigarh – Schools Closed

Punjab and Chandigarh have officially declared a holiday on November 20 to observe the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. All government, private, and aided schools will remain shut for the day.

States That May Announce Sudden Holidays

Tamil Nadu – Rain-Related Holiday Possible

Coastal Tamil Nadu—particularly Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram—may declare holidays depending on rainfall intensity. Rain-related closures in the state are often announced hours before school timings. Parents are advised to follow updates from district authorities, monitor school WhatsApp groups, and check local news channels for quick alerts.

States Where Schools Will Function Normally

Delhi-NCR

Schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad will follow their regular schedule, with no weather alerts or closure orders in place.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Haryana

These states have resumed their normal academic calendar after recent festivals and elections. Authorities have not issued any holiday advisories.

Karnataka & Kerala

Both states will continue normal school operations as there are no warnings or special holidays announced.

Telangana & Odisha – Open With Advisories

While schools are expected to remain open, parents should track district-level weather notifications, especially regarding lightning, winds up to 40 km/h, or sudden rainfall.