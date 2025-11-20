18 Months, Zero Support: Chandrababu Govt Drowns Farmers in Crisis

Former Minister and YSRCP regional coordinator for North Andhra, Kurasala Kannababu, launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of prioritising self-promotion over farmers’ welfare. Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Kannababu alleged that the government has pushed farmers into deep distress during the last 18 months of coalition rule.

He said Chandrababu has been misleading farmers with “lies and credit theft” while failing to deliver real assistance. Referring to the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, he claimed that nearly ₹17,000 crore was denied to farmers in two years and that 7 lakh beneficiaries were removed from the list, calling it a “betrayal of farmers.”

Kannababu said Chandrababu promised ₹20,000 yearly investment support per farmer, independent of central funds, but provided only ₹10,000 in two years after coming to power. He alleged that tenant farmers were completely ignored under the scheme.

“Hundreds of farmers died, but not one family was supported”

The former minister said the government refuses to recognise tenant farmers as actual farmers and has failed to help even a single family affected by farmer suicides during the coalition’s 18-month rule.

AI Claims a Sham, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams Crippled

Ridiculing Chandrababu’s claims of introducing artificial intelligence into agriculture, Kannababu said the CM “couldn’t even implement e-Crop properly.” He accused the government of dismantling the RBK (Rythu Bharosa Kendram) network, which was praised nationally and recommended by NITI Aayog for adoption across India.

He claimed Chandrababu is trying to take credit for systems introduced by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, including direct benefit transfers for farmers.

Zero Support to Farmers, Heavy Losses Due to Neglect

Kannababu alleged that farmers in Srikakulam suffered huge losses due to fake seeds, yet the government did nothing. He said the administration failed to intervene even when prices of produce collapsed.

He noted that YSRCP provided ₹67,500 per farmer every year to 53.58 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, releasing ₹34,378 crore in five years. In contrast, the current government released only ₹4,685 crore in two instalments to 46.85 lakh farmers, far short of the promised ₹21,433 crore.

He also accused the government of excluding tenant farmers from the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme.

“Coalition Government Owes ₹16,746 Crore to Farmers”

Kannababu concluded that the government has accumulated massive dues under the scheme within just two years, proving that Chandrababu’s claims of supporting farmers are “nothing but empty publicity.”