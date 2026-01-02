January 3, 2026 Stock Market Holiday; Here's why!

As the new year gets underway, investors and traders are once again checking the market calendar to avoid confusion around trading days. January 3, 2026, falls on a Saturday, and as per the standard schedule followed by Indian stock exchanges, it is not a trading day.

Is January 3 a Stock Market Holiday?

The Indian stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, regardless of whether they are the first, second, or any other Saturday of the month. Therefore, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on January 3, 2026.

There is no special trading session scheduled for this day, and all segments—including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and commodity markets—will remain shut.

What About Friday, January 2?

Since January 3 is a Saturday, the last trading day of the week will be Friday, January 2, 2026. Normal market operations, including buying and selling of shares, will resume on Monday, January 5, 2026, unless notified otherwise.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in January 2026

Apart from weekends, investors should also keep an eye on official stock market holidays announced by the exchanges. In January, markets are typically closed on Republic Day (January 26) across the country. Additional regional or exchange-specific holidays, if any, will be communicated separately by the NSE and BSE.

Plan Trades in Advance

Market participants are advised to plan their trades, settlements, and portfolio adjustments keeping weekend closures in mind. While trading is halted on Saturdays and Sundays, investors can still review portfolios, track global market movements, and prepare strategies for the upcoming trading week.

To summarise, January 3, 2026, is a non-trading day, as Indian stock markets remain closed on Saturdays. Trading will resume on the next working day as per the regular schedule.

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