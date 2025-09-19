iPhone 17 Demand in India: Fight Erupts at Mumbai Apple Store as Sales Begin

Mumbai witnessed chaos Friday morning as eager shoppers and tech enthusiasts clashed outside the Apple store at the Bandra-Kurla Complex during the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series.

A video shared by news agency PTI captured dozens of men packed tightly outside the glass-fronted store, jostling and hitting each other in a bid to be among the first to buy the latest devices. The footage shows a man in a red shirt being dragged away by security personnel after attempting to strike one of them. Another shopper in a white shirt intervenes to check on the guard’s well-being as the confrontation continues in the background. A third guard, wielding a lathi, struggles to control the crowd alone.

Later, a second individual wearing a black-and-white shirt is also removed from the crowd by an armed security guard in combat attire.

The frenzy comes as Apple opens sales of its newly launched iPhone 17 series across India. Long queues and large crowds were reported at flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Some shoppers attributed the clashes to inadequate security.

Mohan Yadav, who traveled from Ahmedabad and had been waiting since 5 a.m., told ANI, "People are breaking the lines. The security here is not taking responsibility. Those at the back don’t get a fair chance to buy the product."

A similar rush was observed outside the Apple outlet at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi, where buyers camped overnight to be among the first to purchase the new iPhones. Bengaluru also saw crowds, though the situation was less chaotic.

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup includes the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, the standard iPhone 17, and the all-new iPhone Air, with prices ranging from ₹82,900 to ₹2.3 lakh.