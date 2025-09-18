Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Sees Massive Price Cut to ₹71,999
Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, some of the hottest smartphone deals have gone live — and Samsung fans are in for a treat. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the most powerful flagship devices on the market, is now available at a record-breaking price.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in Amazon Great Indian Festival
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB RAM + 256GB storage), originally priced at ₹1,29,999, will be available during the sale for just ₹71,999. This marks the lowest-ever price for the flagship.
Amazon has confirmed the deal, and buyers can expect additional discounts and cashback offers when purchasing through select bank cards, making this an even more irresistible deal.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications & Features
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 750 GPU
- Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits peak brightness
- Operating System: Android 14 with Samsung promising 7 years of major updates
- Rear Cameras:
- 200MP primary sensor with OIS
- 50MP periscope telephoto lens
- 12MP ultra-wide camera
- 10MP telephoto lens
- Front Camera: 12MP selfie shooter
- Battery: 5000mAh with 45W wired fast charging
With its premium build, top-of-the-line hardware, and long-term software support, the Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to dominate the flagship space. And at this heavily discounted price, the device becomes one of the most attractive buys of the festival season.