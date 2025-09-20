GST 2.0 Rollout From Sept 22: India’s Biggest Tax Overhaul Since 2017 Set to Boost Consumption

India is bracing for the most sweeping reform of its Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime since its introduction eight years ago. Starting September 22, 2025, GST will shift to a simplified two-slab structure aimed at easing compliance, boosting consumption, and reducing inflationary pressure.

Under the new framework, most goods and services will attract GST at either 5% or 18%, while ultra-luxury items will face a steep 40% levy. Sin goods, including tobacco and related products, will continue in the 28% plus cess bracket. This replaces the earlier four-slab system of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, which critics said created confusion and compliance hurdles.

Aimed at Relief and Simplicity

The overhaul was cleared at the 56th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month. Sitharaman said the changes will “leave ₹2 lakh crore in people’s hands”, boosting household spending and giving a fresh push to the economy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is clear—these reforms should benefit the poor, the middle class, and MSMEs. GST 2.0 is designed to simplify trade, reduce compliance costs and make essential products more affordable,” she said.

How Consumers Benefit

Industry body FICCI, in partnership with the Thought Arbitrage Research Institute (TARI), estimates that Indian consumers will save between ₹58–₹88 per person per month due to the expansion of the 5% slab, which now covers 149 categories of consumer goods, up from just 54 earlier.

For rural households, the share of exempt or merit goods has surged from 56.3% to 73.5%, while for urban households it has increased from 50.5% to 66.2%. Analysts say the move could have a direct disinflationary effect, easing the pressure on household budgets.

Industry Responds With Price Cuts

Several companies have already announced price cuts to pass on the benefit of tax rationalisation:

ITC Ltd said its food division will cut prices across nutrition and packaged food products. “The far-sighted GST reforms provide a shot in the arm for ITC Foods’ strategy. This will make nutrition more affordable and accessible,” said Hemant Malik, Executive Director.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters became the first specialty coffee brand to slash menu prices nationwide.

Luminous Power Technologies confirmed reductions in solar and power backup products, with GST rates dropping from 12% to 5% and 28% to 18%.

Haier India expects a 25–30% surge in festive sales, thanks to lower GST on large-screen TVs and air-conditioners, and has announced additional investments to expand its manufacturing base.

Businesses Brace for Transition

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed businesses to submit revised price lists and display both old and new rates to ensure consumers get the full benefit. Retailers, chemists, and automobile dealers are scrambling to update billing systems and inventory software ahead of the rollout.

To ease the transition, the government has allowed manufacturers to continue using old packaging until March 31, 2026, ensuring no disruption in supply chains.

Political and Fiscal Reactions

While the Centre is optimistic about the fiscal impact, ratings agency Crisil estimates a net annualised revenue loss of ₹48,000 crore due to lower rates—a fraction of last year’s ₹10.6 lakh crore GST collections.

State governments, however, remain wary. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has demanded that states be compensated for five more years, arguing that lower tax rates could hurt their revenues.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, hailed GST 2.0 as a “transformative step for consumers and the economy”, promising that Reliance Retail will immediately pass on benefits to customers.

The Road Ahead

Economists say GST 2.0 could trigger a consumption-led revival, especially ahead of the festive season. Lower taxes on essentials and durable goods are expected to drive demand, while the higher levy on ultra-luxury items is unlikely to hurt mass consumption.

The move also comes at a time when India’s GST base has more than doubled from 66.5 lakh taxpayers in 2017 to 1.51 crore in 2025, making simplification both urgent and necessary.

As GST 2.0 rolls out on Monday, all eyes will be on whether the benefits truly reach the end consumer—an area where past reforms had mixed results. A survey by LocalCircles found that only 2 in 10 consumers felt they benefited from earlier GST cuts, as businesses often absorbed the gains.

For now, though, the mood across industry and consumers is upbeat. With tax cuts set to put more money in people’s pockets and simplify business operations, GST 2.0 is being billed as the “biggest tax reset of a generation.”