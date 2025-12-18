Gold and Silver Prices Today, December 18: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

Gold and silver prices in India on December 18, 2025, continue to be shaped by global market trends, domestic demand, and movements in currency exchange rates. Precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian tradition, playing an important role during weddings, festivals, and as long-term investment options. Here’s a detailed look at today’s gold and silver rates across major cities.

Gold Prices Today (December 18, 2025)

Gold prices have edged up slightly, supported by strong global demand and inflationary pressures. 24-carat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 13,452 per gram, while 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, is selling at Rs 12,331 per gram.

Gold rates in India fluctuate based on international gold prices, the US dollar’s strength, and local jewellery demand, particularly during the festive season.

City-wise Gold Prices:

Delhi:

24K gold – Rs 13,467 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,346 per gram

Mumbai:

24K gold – Rs 13,452 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,331 per gram

Kolkata:

24K gold – Rs 13,452 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,331 per gram

Chennai:

24K gold – Rs 13,529 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,401 per gram

Silver Prices Today (December 18, 2025)

Silver prices have witnessed a notable rise, with silver trading at around Rs 2,08,100 per kilogram across India. Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at approximately Rs 2,00,000 per kilogram. Apart from investment demand, industrial usage continues to play a key role in influencing silver prices.

City-wise Silver Prices (Silver 999):

Delhi: Rs 2,081 per 10 grams

Mumbai: Rs 2,081 per 10 grams

Kolkata: Rs 2,081 per 10 grams

Chennai: Rs 2,221 per 10 grams

As global markets remain volatile, investors and buyers are advised to track daily price movements before making purchasing decisions.