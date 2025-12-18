Bad News for Mobile Users, Recharge Gets Costlier in 2026 - Airtel, Jio & Vi To Hike Prices

India’s telecom users may soon face another increase in mobile recharge expenses. According to global investment firm Morgan Stanley, major operators—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea—are preparing for a fresh round of tariff hikes that could raise prepaid and postpaid plans by 16–20% by 2026.

The firm noted that telecom companies last increased prices in July 2024, marking the first major revision in two years. With rising operational costs and the need to improve average revenue per user (ARPU), another hike now appears imminent. Analysts believe the companies are aiming to strengthen financial stability, invest in network expansion, and accelerate 5G rollout—factors that could drive the next round of increases.

If implemented, the hike will impact millions of subscribers across India. For budget-conscious users, even a modest rise in recharge and bill amounts could put additional strain on monthly expenses. Experts say the industry has been signaling the need for tariff corrections for a while, citing intense competition and high infrastructure investments.

While telecom companies have not issued official statements yet, Morgan Stanley’s analysis suggests that an announcement could be made in the near future. The expected hike would affect a wide range of plans, including entry-level data packs, unlimited calling bundles, and premium postpaid offerings.

Consumers are now watching closely for any confirmation from the operators, as another price revision will directly hit household budgets. If projections hold true, India’s telecom sector is set for another round of price adjustments after a relatively stable period.