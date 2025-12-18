Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Pothineni’s Film Online

Energetic star Ram Pothineni joined hands with director Mahesh Babu P for the action-drama Andhra King Taluka, which hit theatres on November 27, 2025. The film features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, while Upendra appears in a key role.

Following its theatrical run, the film is now gearing up for its much-awaited digital premiere. Andhra King Taluka is all set to stream on Netflix from December 25, 2025, making it a special Christmas release for OTT audiences. Reports suggest that the movie will be available in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

During its time in theatres, the film received a decent response for its content, and similar interest is expected once it arrives on the streaming platform.

The supporting cast includes Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh, adding strength to the narrative. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features music composed by the popular Vivek–Mervin duo.

With its OTT release around the corner, Andhra King Taluka is poised to find a new audience this festive season.