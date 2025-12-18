ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card to Be Released Soon; Direct link!

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) is set to release the admit cards for the January 2026 CA exams soon. Students appearing for the foundation, intermediate, and final exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, using their registration number and password.

The CA January 2026 exams are scheduled from January 5 to 24, 2026, and it's expected that the admit cards will be issued this week. The admit card is a mandatory document required at the exam centre, and students must carry a valid ID proof along with it.

To download the admit card, follow these steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the CA January 2026 admit card link

Log in with your registration number and password

Download and print your hall ticket

Keep checking the official website for updates, and try searching online for the latest information on ICAI CA January 2026 admit cards.

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