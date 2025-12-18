Bareilly Schools Holiday Due to Cold Wave: December 18-20, 2025

The district administration in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has announced a three-day holidays of schools for students up to Class 8 due to the intense cold wave and dense fog. The shutdown, effective from December 18 to December 20, applies to all government, aided, and private schools in the area.

According to officials, the decision was made to ensure the safety of young children, as poor visibility and extremely low temperatures have disrupted daily life in Bareilly and surrounding regions. The cold wave conditions, accompanied by persistent fog, have made it hazardous for children to commute to school.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Vinita stated that the order was issued under the directives of District Magistrate Avinash Singh, warning that strict action would be taken against schools violating the closure order. However, schools with scheduled examinations during this period may proceed as planned.

Bareilly has been grappling with dense fog, particularly in the mornings, with cold winds exacerbating the situation, leading to traffic disruptions and increased road accident risks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog over the next three days, predicting further deterioration due to cold winds from the hills.

In response to similar weather conditions, the Uttar Pradesh government has revised school timings in Lucknow, with classes from 1 to 12 now operating only after 9 am to prioritize student safety.

The district administration has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and take extra precautions to protect children and the elderly during the cold spell.

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