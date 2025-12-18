Christmas Holidays 2025: 8-Day Break Likely For AP And Telangana Schools

Students across the Telugu states may soon have clarity on their Christmas holiday plans, as schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to announce their vacation schedule for Christmas 2025 in the coming days. This year, Christmas will be observed on Thursday, December 25, prompting several institutions to review their holiday calendars.

Likely Christmas Vacation For Minority Schools

As per early indications, Christian minority schools in both states are preparing to announce a longer Christmas break. Sources suggest that these schools may remain closed from December 21 to December 28, 2025, allowing students to enjoy an extended festive holiday. However, the final dates will be confirmed once official notices are issued by school authorities.

Holiday Pattern For Other Schools

Government Schools: These schools are expected to observe a holiday only on December 25, 2025, in accordance with the officially notified general holidays list.

Private Non-Minority Schools: Most private institutions are likely to limit the holiday to Christmas Day, unless individual school managements choose to declare additional days off.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

School administrations in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are currently in the process of finalising their holiday schedules. Once approved, details will be shared with parents and students through circulars, school notice boards, and online communication platforms.

Until formal announcements are made, students and parents are advised not to finalise travel or holiday plans and to rely only on updates issued by their respective schools.

Also read: 7 Quick Christmas Dinner Ideas For The Holiday Season