Masik Shivaratri, December 18: Significance, Rituals and Benefits

Devotees of Lord Shiva across India are set to observe Masik Shivaratri on Thursday, December 18, 2025, a sacred monthly fast dedicated to the worship of Mahadev. This auspicious vrat is marked by fasting, night-long vigil, special prayers at midnight, and offerings made to the Shiva Linga. Masik Shivaratri holds deep spiritual value for those seeking inner peace, strength, and divine blessings.

Masik Shivaratri December 2025: Date and Auspicious Timings

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 02:32 AM on December 18

Nishita Kaal (Midnight Puja Time): 11:51 PM to 12:45 AM (December 18–19)

Duration of Nishita Kaal: 55 minutes

Hindu Month: Pausha, Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi

The Nishita Kaal, which falls at midnight, is considered the most sacred time for performing Shiva Puja, as it is believed that Lord Shiva’s divine energy is at its peak during this period.

Spiritual Importance of Masik Shivaratri

Masik Shivaratri symbolises the powerful union of Shiva (pure consciousness) and Shakti (cosmic energy). According to Hindu belief, observing this vrat regularly helps devotees overcome obstacles, calm the mind, and gain spiritual clarity.

Lord Shiva is known as Bholenath, the compassionate deity who blesses sincere devotees swiftly. For this reason, Masik Shivaratri is considered highly effective for those praying for wish fulfilment, protection, and emotional balance.

Relationship Between Masik Shivaratri and Maha Shivaratri

As per different Hindu calendar systems:

Amanta tradition: Masik Shivaratri during the month of Magha is celebrated as Maha Shivaratri

Purnimanta tradition: Maha Shivaratri falls in the month of Phalguna

Despite these calendar differences, Maha Shivaratri is observed on the same day across India, maintaining unity in worship.

Mythological Significance of Shivaratri

Hindu mythology states that on Shivaratri night, Lord Shiva manifested as the infinite Shiva Linga at midnight. This divine form was first worshipped by Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma, marking the cosmic revelation of Shiva’s supreme power.

Because of this sacred event, Shivaratri is often regarded as the divine appearance day of Lord Shiva, and Shiva Linga worship remains central to the observance.

Divine Figures Who Observed the Shivaratri Vrat

Ancient scriptures mention that many revered figures observed the Shivaratri fast, highlighting its universal spiritual power. These include:

Goddess Lakshmi

Goddess Parvati

Goddess Saraswati

Indrani

Gayatri and Savitri

Sita and Rati

Their devotion underscores the vrat’s significance in attaining divine grace.

How to Observe Masik Shivaratri Vrat

Devotees can follow these steps to observe Masik Shivaratri with devotion:

Begin the vrat from Maha Shivaratri and continue monthly for one year

Observe fasting, either nirjala (without water) or phalahar (fruits and milk)

Stay awake throughout the night in Jagran

Perform Shiva Puja during Nishita Kaal

Offer milk, water, bel leaves, fruits, and flowers to the Shiva Linga

Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” or the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Benefits of Observing Masik Shivaratri

Observing Masik Shivaratri with faith is believed to offer several spiritual and personal benefits:

Helps fulfil long-pending and difficult desires

Brings mental peace and emotional stability

Removes negative influences and karmic burdens

Unmarried women observe it for a suitable life partner

Married women pray for harmony and strength in their married life

When Masik Shivaratri falls on a Tuesday, it is considered especially powerful, as the day is linked to both Lord Shiva and Mangal (Mars).

A Path of Devotion and Inner Awakening

Masik Shivaratri is more than a ritual—it is a disciplined spiritual journey that nurtures devotion, patience, and self-realisation. Observing the vrat sincerely, especially during the sacred midnight Nishita Kaal, is believed to invite Lord Shiva’s limitless blessings and transform one’s inner life.

Also read: December 18, 2025: Bank Holidays, Festivals, and Events