Is February 16 a Stock Market Holiday? NSE & BSE Trading Status Explained

Investors wondering whether February 16 is a stock market holiday can proceed without concern. February 16 is a regular trading day, and stock exchanges across India will remain open as usual.

Since there are no national festivals, special observances, or officially declared market holidays on this date, trading activities will continue without interruption. Equity, derivatives, and currency segments will function during normal market hours.

Stock Market Status on February 16

Both major Indian exchanges — the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — will operate on their standard schedule.

Trading hours are typically:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

As February 16 does not fall on a weekend or a notified market holiday, investors can buy and sell shares normally.

Why There Is No Holiday on February 16

Stock market holidays in India are generally observed for:

National holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day

Major religious festivals

Special government-declared market closures

Since no such occasion is scheduled for February 16, the markets will function as a regular working day. Banks are also open on the same day, further confirming uninterrupted financial operations.

Upcoming Holiday After Maha Shivaratri

The next significant market holiday many traders are tracking is around Maha Shivaratri. Stock exchanges may remain closed depending on the official holiday calendar released by NSE and BSE.

Investors are advised to check the official holiday list issued by the exchanges for confirmation of the exact closure date following Shivaratri. On declared market holidays, all trading segments remain closed.

What Investors Should Keep in Mind

Complete planned trades during regular working sessions.

Check the official BSE and NSE holiday calendar for updates.

Monitor global market cues, as international markets may operate even if Indian markets are closed.

In summary, February 16 is not a stock market holiday, and trading will continue as usual. However, investors should stay informed about the upcoming holiday around Maha Shivaratri to plan their trading strategies accordingly.

Also read: Bank Holidays in February 2026: RBI Releases Full List After February 15