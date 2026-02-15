Is February 16 a School Holiday? Check State-Wise Update for Telangana, AP, Karnataka

Students and parents across India are checking whether February 16 is a school holiday. As of now, February 16 is a regular working day for schools, as there are no special occasions, festivals, or government-declared holidays on this date.

Schools in several states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and the national capital Delhi, will remain open and follow their normal academic schedule.

February 16: Regular School Working Day

Since February 16 does not coincide with any national holiday or major festival, both government and private schools will function as usual. Classes, exams, and school activities will proceed according to the timetable.

Parents are advised to send their children to school as per the regular schedule unless a specific district administration announces a local holiday.

Holiday After Maha Shivaratri

The next expected school holiday in many states will be around Maha Shivaratri. Schools in several regions typically declare a holiday on Shivaratri, depending on state government notifications.

Since Shivaratri is an important Hindu festival observed across India, most state governments — including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and others — usually announce a holiday either on the festival day or as per their academic calendar.

Parents and students should check official school circulars or state education department announcements for confirmation of the Shivaratri holiday date.

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