Hyderabad Woman Doctor Duped of Rs 1.1 Crore in Matrimonial Scam

Hyderabad: A woman doctor from the city has reportedly been cheated out of Rs 1.1 crore in an elaborate matrimonial fraud carried out by a man posing as a foreign national.

Police said the incident began in November 2025 when the doctor created a profile on a matrimonial platform. She soon connected with a man who introduced himself as a foreigner. After exchanging messages on the app, the two shifted their conversations to WhatsApp. Over time, the man gained her trust and told her he was planning a trip to India to meet her.

Shortly thereafter, the doctor received a phone call from a woman claiming to be a customs official at Delhi Airport. The caller informed her that her fiancé had been detained for allegedly carrying a large amount of foreign currency in violation of regulations.

Believing the story to be true, the doctor was persuaded to transfer money to secure his release. Over the next four months — from November 2025 to February 2026 — she was repeatedly asked to send funds under various pretexts, including payment of GST charges, income tax clearance, visa renewal fees and other legal expenses.

The fraud continued until the victim realized she had been deceived and approached the authorities. According to police officials, a case has been registered by the cybercrime wing, and further investigation is in progress to trace those involved.

Police have once again urged citizens to exercise caution while interacting with strangers online, especially on matrimonial and social networking platforms, and to verify claims before transferring money.

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