Allu Sirish Presents First Wedding Invitation to Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela

The Allu family is currently immersed in wedding preparations as Allu Sirish prepares to marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. The celebrations kicked off with the pasupu muhurtam ceremony, and pictures from the ritual quickly went viral, showcasing the Mega family women participating in the traditional customs.

Adding to the joyous buzz, Sirish took to Instagram to share that he had handed over the first wedding card to legendary actor Chiranjeevi and his wife. In his caption, Sirish fondly mentioned how the Megastar influenced his childhood and inspired him to step into the film industry.

The touching gesture resonated with fans, who praised the bond between the families and flooded social media with warm wishes.

The upcoming wedding will be conducted as per South Indian traditions, with close relatives and loved ones in attendance. As the big day approaches, excitement continues to build among fans and well-wishers.