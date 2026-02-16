Bank Holidays Next Week: State-Wise List from February 16–21

As February progresses, bank customers are advised to review the upcoming holiday schedule to avoid inconvenience. Since bank holidays in India are determined based on regional festivals and state-specific events, closures differ from one state to another. In the coming week, banks in certain states will remain shut on select dates due to local celebrations.

Bank Holidays Between February 16 and 21

Here is a breakdown of the state-wise bank closures scheduled for next week:

February 18 (Wednesday): Banks in Sikkim will remain closed in observance of Losar, the Tibetan New Year festival.

February 19 (Thursday): Branches across Maharashtra will not operate as the state commemorates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 (Friday): Banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will be closed on account of their respective State Day/Statehood Day celebrations.

Customers should note that these holidays apply only to the respective states and not nationwide.

Saturday Banking Clarification

Banks across India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month as per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Since February 21 does not fall on either the second or fourth Saturday, banks will function normally on that day.

Digital Banking Services to Continue

Although physical branches will remain closed in the above-mentioned states on specific days, customers can continue using digital banking facilities without interruption. Services such as ATMs, mobile banking apps, UPI platforms, and internet banking will remain operational. These channels allow users to transfer funds, pay utility bills, check balances, and complete other routine transactions.

However, services that require in-person assistance—such as depositing large amounts of cash, clearing cheques, or requesting demand drafts—will not be available on branch holidays.

To avoid last-minute hassle, customers are encouraged to schedule important banking tasks in advance or make use of digital platforms wherever possible. Planning ahead can ensure smooth management of essential financial activities during the holiday period.