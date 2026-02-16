Prabhas Suffers Minor Injury on Fauzi Set During Action Sequence

Tollywood superstar Prabhas suffered a minor injury on the sets of his upcoming film while shooting an action sequence, but the incident is not serious, and he is expected to resume shooting soon.

The injury occurred during a horse-riding sequence for the film tentatively titled Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Sources say Prabhas received immediate care on location and, though the bump has caused temporary discomfort, there is no major cause for concern. The actor is expected to be back on set as early as the next day.

News of the injury has shifted the tone of online discussions about Prabhas. Earlier criticism over certain aspects of his recent work had sparked debate on social media, but fans have come forward to emphasise his dedication and hard work. Many supporters argue that Prabhas’s commitment to performing physically demanding sequences — even at the risk of injury — demonstrates his professionalism and passion for cinema.

Prabhas is currently filming multiple projects, including Fauji. After a quiet phase following The Raja Saab, he has focused on completing his pending commitments before planning a break. With this minor setback now resolved, the superstar’s team confirms he is in good health and ready to push ahead with the schedule.