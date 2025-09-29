Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Date, Time and Full Details

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced its Diwali Muhurat trading session for 2025, scheduled on October 21. This annual festive session allows investors to trade during the auspicious Diwali period, following a long-standing tradition in the Indian stock market.

According to the official NSE circular, the Muhurat trading session will run from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, with the trade modification deadline set at 2:55 PM. All trades executed during this session will carry settlement obligations, just like regular trading days.

The session is considered highly symbolic, with many investors choosing to buy stocks as a gesture of prosperity and good fortune for the upcoming financial year. Historically, trading volumes tend to rise during this hour, reflecting the festive enthusiasm of market participants.

Market participants are advised to complete all necessary formalities and plan their trades in advance to ensure smooth participation. The Diwali Muhurat session not only carries cultural significance but also serves as a unique investment opportunity for traders looking to start the new financial year on an auspicious note.