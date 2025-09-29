Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE Trading Holidays List is Here

Investors take note—Indian stock markets will observe multiple holidays in October 2025. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on October 2, 21, and 22 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali-related festivities. These closures are in addition to regular weekends, bringing the total non-trading days in October to 11.

On October 2 (Thursday), markets will remain shut for Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra. During Diwali, the markets will be closed on October 21 (Laxmi Pujan) and October 22 (Balipratipada). This shutdown applies to equity, derivatives, commodity, and currency segments, including the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Special Muhurat Trading Session

Although the markets are closed on Diwali (October 21), a special Muhurat Trading session will be held from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. This symbolic one-hour session marks the start of the new Hindu calendar year (Samvat 2082) and is considered auspicious by traders and investors. Trades for all segments—equity, F&O, currency, commodity, and securities lending & borrowing—will be allowed, with trade modifications to be submitted by 2:55 PM.

Historically, Muhurat Trading sessions have seen a positive trend despite low volumes. In the last 16 years, markets ended higher on 13 occasions. In 2024, the Sensex gained 335 points while the Nifty rose 99 points during the Diwali session.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

Investors should also note upcoming holidays:

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

December 25: Christmas Day

Market participants are advised to plan trades in advance to avoid last-minute disruptions due to these closures.