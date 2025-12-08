December 9 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Many investors and traders are wondering whether the stock market will be open or closed on December 9. Since market holidays often depend on national festivals, special observances, or notifications from the exchanges, people usually verify schedules in advance to plan their trading activities.

There are no festivals, national events, or holidays that are declared by the exchanges on December 9, as per the BSE or the NSE. Both exchanges declare an annual holiday calendar, and December 9 is not featured in the list of trading holidays.

This means the stock markets will work normally. All segments like equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and commodity markets will be open as per their normal timings. Pre-open, normal trading hours, and post-market sessions will work without any interruption.

Investors can conduct buying, selling, intraday trading, and all other regular activities related to the market without any worries. Online trading platforms, mobile applications, and brokerage services will also be fully available throughout the day.

December 9 is a regular trading day. The stock market will be open, and all sessions will run according to the usual schedule. Traders can go about conducting planned market activities with no disruptions expected.

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