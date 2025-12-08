Kerala School Holiday Tomorrow, December 9, For This Reason
Kerala Declares District-Wise Holidays on Dec 9 and 11 for Local Body Elections 2025
The Kerala government has issued a district-wise holiday schedule for the upcoming 2025 local body elections, declaring public holidays on December 9 (Tuesday) and December 11 (Thursday) in different parts of the state.
Government offices, schools, colleges, and public-sector institutions will remain closed on their respective polling dates. Private and commercial establishments have been instructed to grant paid leave to employees so they can cast their votes.
Districts With Holiday on December 9
The following districts will observe a holiday on Tuesday, December 9:
Thiruvananthapuram
Kollam
Pathanamthitta
Alappuzha
Kottayam
Idukki
Ernakulam
Districts With Holiday on December 11
These districts will remain closed on Thursday, December 11:
Thrissur
Palakkad
Malappuram
Kozhikode
Wayanad
Kannur
Kasaragod
Polling Schedule
Elections will be held for 1,199 local bodies — including grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations.
Polling dates: December 9 & 11
Voting time: 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM
All constituencies will follow the same timing on their respective election days.
Purpose of the Holiday Plan
Officials said the staggered polling schedule and district-wise holidays are intended to:
Ease election management
Reduce crowding at polling stations
Improve voter turnout
Ensure smoother logistical coordination across the state
The government emphasised that enabling employees to vote without restrictions is crucial to strengthening local democratic processes.