Kerala School Holiday Tomorrow, December 9, For This Reason

The Kerala government has issued a district-wise holiday schedule for the upcoming 2025 local body elections, declaring public holidays on December 9 (Tuesday) and December 11 (Thursday) in different parts of the state.

Government offices, schools, colleges, and public-sector institutions will remain closed on their respective polling dates. Private and commercial establishments have been instructed to grant paid leave to employees so they can cast their votes.

Districts With Holiday on December 9

The following districts will observe a holiday on Tuesday, December 9:

Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam

Pathanamthitta

Alappuzha

Kottayam

Idukki

Ernakulam

Districts With Holiday on December 11

These districts will remain closed on Thursday, December 11:

Thrissur

Palakkad

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Kannur

Kasaragod

Polling Schedule

Elections will be held for 1,199 local bodies — including grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations.

Polling dates: December 9 & 11

Voting time: 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

All constituencies will follow the same timing on their respective election days.

Purpose of the Holiday Plan

Officials said the staggered polling schedule and district-wise holidays are intended to:

Ease election management

Reduce crowding at polling stations

Improve voter turnout

Ensure smoother logistical coordination across the state

The government emphasised that enabling employees to vote without restrictions is crucial to strengthening local democratic processes.