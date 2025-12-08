Actress Kanchana, Who Donated Over ₹100 Crore to Tirumala, Spotted Traveling by Auto in Chennai

Yesteryear actress Kanchana (86), whose real name is Vasundhara, made a rare public appearance in Chennai after many years. She came to pay her respects following the death of AVM Studios head Saravanan.

What surprised many was her simplicity—she arrived in an auto-rickshaw and left in another, quietly greeting people around her. A video of the actress stepping out of the auto has now gone viral on social media.

From Air Hostess to Top Heroine of the 60s & 70s

Kanchana worked as an air hostess before entering films, and she soon became one of the most successful heroines of the 1960s and 70s.

She acted in over 200 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, pairing with several top heroes of her time.

She gained fame for her lively roles in films like Prema Nagar, Sri Krishnavataram, Ananda Bhairavi, and later appeared in Arjun Reddy nearly 40 years after she left the industry.

Born into a Telugu family in Chennai, Kanchana lived her life as a brahmacharinī (celibate) and stayed away from marriage.

A Life of Highs and Lows

Her life story, she says, is stranger than fiction. Once living a luxurious life in Chennai, she now leads a simple, spiritual life on the outskirts of Bengaluru, spending most of her time at a nearby temple.

In emotional recollections, Kanchana said her own parents mistreated her due to their affection for a cousin who allegedly tried to take control of her wealth.

She revealed: “I ran a lot in life and ended up alone. My parents trusted my cousin blindly. He tried to grab everything I earned. I left home in December 1996. I waited for my parents to change, but they betrayed me. I’m still fighting in court for my property. But I’m not sad—God is with me.”

She also said family disputes and pressure were the main reasons she quit films in 1983–84.

Return to Films After 40 Years

Kanchana came back to the silver screen briefly when director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Vijay Deverakonda visited her and convinced her to play the grandmother’s role in Arjun Reddy.

She said she accepted the role because the story was good and seeing their enthusiasm touched her.

A Donor of Over ₹100 Crore to Tirumala

Despite personal struggles, Kanchana made some of the largest donations ever by an actress to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

She donated valuable land in Chennai to Lord Venkateswara and in 2010 contributed an additional ₹15 crore to TTD.

She said the current value of her donations is over ₹100 crore.

She has often said that she constantly meditates on Lord Venkateswara and credits Him for her strength.

Who Takes Care of Her Now?

Kanchana is presently being cared for by her younger sister.

In a recent interview, she clarified that she is not living in a pitiful condition, as some speculate.

“My sister and her family support me. By God’s grace, I am fine. I live peacefully, performing puja and staying in prayer every day.”