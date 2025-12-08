IndiGo Shares Crash 20% in a Week Amid Flight Cancellation Crisis

IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, is facing heavy turbulence — not in the air, but in the stock market. Over the past week, IndiGo’s shares have plunged nearly 20% from their recent highs, erasing a massive chunk of investor wealth. On December 8, the stock slipped further by almost 9%, reflecting how deeply the ongoing operational crisis has rattled market sentiment.

The trouble began soon after new crew duty and rest regulations came into effect. The airline reportedly failed to manage its crew rosters efficiently under the revised guidelines, triggering widespread flight delays and cancellations across major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Thousands of passengers were left stranded, sparking frustration and chaos at terminals nationwide.

The crisis has now drawn the attention of the aviation regulator, which issued a formal notice to IndiGo’s CEO, intensifying scrutiny on the airline’s management. The fallout is proving costly — IndiGo is being forced to refund tickets, compensate affected passengers, and spend more to stabilise operations. These financial pressures come amid already high costs for aviation fuel, maintenance, and manpower, while a weaker rupee adds further strain, given that many airline expenses are dollar-denominated.

In response to the mounting challenges, several brokerage firms have downgraded IndiGo’s stock, lowering their target prices and advising investors to stay cautious. The airline, however, maintains that it is working to fix its flight schedules and aims to restore normal operations soon.

Despite these reassurances, industry experts believe recovery will be slow, both in financial terms and in public confidence. For an airline long considered the symbol of reliability in Indian aviation, IndiGo now faces a tough test — regaining the trust of passengers and investors alike.