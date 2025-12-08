School Holiday Tomorrow, December 9: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, AP, Karnataka Updates

As students and parents await clarity on school schedules for December 9, many regions in South India are still experiencing unstable weather due to Cyclone Ditwah. Because of this, questions continue about whether schools will remain open tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu: No Official Holiday Announcement Yet

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, such as Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and nearby coastal areas, have already seen school closures this week due to heavy rain and strong winds.

However, for December 9, the government has not announced any holiday yet.

Officials will decide based on Sunday night’s weather conditions. Students are advised to stay alert for district-wise updates.

Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka

Weather in these regions remains influenced by the cyclone, but no confirmed school holiday has been declared for December 9. Authorities are monitoring rainfall and wind conditions closely.

Kerala: Holidays Declared Due to Local Body Elections

In Kerala, while the cyclone has affected weather in some parts, schools have holidays this week mainly because of local body polls.

Several districts are observing public holidays for election-related arrangements.

However, these holidays vary by region and are not directly linked to December 9.

Parents should follow district education department notices for exact schedules.

Maharashtra: Classes Disrupted by Teachers' Strike

In Maharashtra, schools may face irregular classes due to the ongoing statewide teachers’ strike, though this is not an official holiday.

Final Update: Are Schools Closed on December 9?

As of now, there is no official declaration of a school holiday for December 9 in Tamil Nadu or other cyclone-affected states.

Any new announcements will depend on how weather conditions develop overnight.