December 29 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE, BSE Status Explained

As investors approach the end of the year, many people are checking to see whether or not the stock market will be in operation during the last days of working in December. One of the days people are mostly interested in is Monday, December 29.

Stock Market Status as on 29th December

There is no stock market holiday on Monday, December 29. It is just an ordinary working day because no festivals or national events have been planned that would cause the stock market to shut down.

Both NSE and BSE will operate in the normal manner, trading within the usual times. This means that investors will be able to trade, settle, and undertake their day-to-day business without any inhibitions.

Why The Market is Open

The Global Market is

Stock markets in India are closed on exchange holidays, as well as on weekends. December 29 is a Monday and is not a holiday, so trading will go on as usual. After the Christmas holiday in the earlier part of the week, markets will be in full swing the rest of the year.

Upcoming Market and Bank Holidays

December 29 is not a holiday, but trader alertness is required regarding the following days being closed:

The next large national holiday during which stock markets will be closed will be January 26 (Republic Day).

The banks will mark New Year’s Day on January 1, which may affect bank services; however, stock markets are generally open on this holiday.

There may be more bank holidays in January depending on state events.

Conclusion

To conclude, December 29 is an ordinary business day for the Indian stock market. There is no need to have any worries regarding any market holiday. As always, it is necessary to monitor the holiday calendar to avoid any discrepancies while planning trades during the year-end session.

Also read: New Year 2026: Bahrain Declares January 1 Public Holiday