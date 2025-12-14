December 15 Stock Market Holiday Status in India; Check here

Investors and traders planning their market activities often check the holiday calendar in advance to avoid confusion. If you are wondering whether the Indian stock market will be closed tomorrow, December 15, the answer is clear: December 15 is a regular trading day for the stock market.

According to the standard holiday schedule followed by Indian exchanges, there are no festivals, national holidays, or special occasions falling on December 15 that would result in a market shutdown. As the date falls on a weekday and not on a weekend, normal trading operations will continue.

NSE and BSE Trading Status on December 15

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading on December 15. Equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will function as per their usual timings.

Why the Market Is Open Tomorrow

Stock markets in India remain closed only on:

Officially notified exchange holidays

Saturdays and Sundays

Since December 15 does not coincide with any declared market holiday and is not a weekend, investors can expect uninterrupted trading activity.

What Traders Should Keep in Mind

While the markets are open, participants are advised to stay updated on global cues, economic data releases, and company-specific announcements that may influence market movements during the session.

In summary, December 15 is not a stock market holiday. The Indian stock market will operate normally, allowing investors and traders to carry out their transactions without any restrictions.

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