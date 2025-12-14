December 15 Bank Holiday: Check If Your Bank is Open or Closed

If you are planning to visit a bank tomorrow, December 15, it is important to know whether branches will be open or closed. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, December 15 is a regular working day for banks across most parts of India.

There are no nationwide festivals, religious observances, or special occasions scheduled on December 15 that would lead to a countrywide bank holiday. As a result, customers can carry out normal banking activities such as cash transactions, cheque-related work, document submissions, and account-related services at their local branches.

Are Banks Closed in Any State on December 15?

Yes, banks will remain closed in the Itanagar region of Arunachal Pradesh on December 15. The holiday has been declared due to elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal bodies in the state. This closure is region-specific and does not affect banking operations in other states or cities.

Bank Operations in the Rest of India

Apart from Arunachal Pradesh, banks across India will function normally on December 15. Since the date does not fall on a Sunday or the second or fourth Saturday, regular branch services will be available. Online and digital banking services will also continue to operate without interruption.

What Customers Should Do

Customers in Arunachal Pradesh are advised to plan their branch visits accordingly, while those in other states can proceed with their banking needs as usual. It is always recommended to check with local bank branches for any last-minute regional updates.

In summary, December 15 is not a bank holiday for most of India, and banking services will remain open, except in parts of Arunachal Pradesh where elections are taking place.

Also read: Bank Holidays Next Week in India Dec 15–21: Full List of Branch Closures