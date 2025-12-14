Messi Thanks Hyderabad Fans, Says “Truly Grateful for the Love”

Hyderabad witnessed an unforgettable evening on Saturday as global football icon Lionel Messi took centre stage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, leaving fans thrilled and emotionally moved. The Argentine superstar’s appearance turned the venue into a sea of cheers, chants and waving jerseys, offering a sharp contrast to the unrest seen earlier in the day during his Kolkata visit.

Amid tight security arrangements, Messi made a grand entry to thunderous applause from thousands of supporters. Adding to the excitement, the World Cup winner briefly played football on the field and kicked balls into the stands, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was present at the event and later joined Messi in an exhibition match, even sharing a few passes with the football legend. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also among the notable attendees, posing for photographs with Messi.

“Truly Grateful for the Love”: Messi

Clearly touched by the reception in Hyderabad, Messi addressed the crowd with heartfelt words.

“Thank you very much for all your affection. It’s an honour for us to be here in India with you. I’m truly grateful,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the stands.

Messi was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suárez, who are touring India with him as part of the GOAT Tour. Both players also expressed their appreciation for the warm welcome.

“I’ve enjoyed this a lot. This has been a very special night for me. Thank you for all the love,” said Rodrigo de Paul.

Luis Suárez echoed the sentiment, telling fans, “Thank you for the affection. A big hug to everyone.”

Security Tightened After Kolkata Chaos

The Hyderabad event unfolded smoothly, especially in comparison to the scenes in Kolkata, where thousands of fans reportedly protested inside Salt Lake Stadium after failing to get a clear view of Messi despite purchasing high-priced tickets.

With Messi scheduled to visit Mumbai next, authorities have announced heightened security measures. Police have imposed strict restrictions on items allowed inside stadiums, including water bottles, metal objects and coins, while watchtowers and enhanced surveillance have been put in place. Officials said the focus is on crowd control and preventing any stampede-like situations.

For Hyderabad’s football faithful, however, the night will be remembered for one reason alone — a rare, magical encounter with Lionel Messi, capped off by words of gratitude straight from the legend himself.