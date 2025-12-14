AP Holiday List 2026 Released: Check General and Optional Holidays
The Andhra Pradesh government has issued the official holiday schedule for the year 2026, outlining both compulsory public holidays and optional leave days for state government employees. According to the notification, all government offices across the state will observe weekly holidays on Sundays and on the second Saturday of every month.
Apart from these fixed weekly closures, employees are permitted to avail up to five optional holidays during the year. These optional leaves can be selected from a prescribed list of religious and cultural observances notified by the government, irrespective of the employee’s faith.
Authorities have also clarified that the dates of certain religious festivals such as Ramzan, Bakrid, Moharrum, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi depend on the sighting of the moon. If there are any changes to these dates, revised information will be shared through official announcements and media updates.
General Holidays in Andhra Pradesh for 2026
The following occasions have been declared as general holidays for all state government offices:
- January 14 (Wednesday) – Bhogi
- January 15 (Thursday) – Makara Sankranti
- January 16 (Friday) – Kanuma
- January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day
- February 15 (Sunday) – Maha Sivaratri
- March 3 (Tuesday) – Holi
- March 19 (Thursday) – Ugadi
- March 20 (Friday) – Eid-ul-Fitr
- March 27 (Friday) – Sri Rama Navami
- April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday
- April 5 (Sunday) – Birth Anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- April 14 (Tuesday) – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
- May 27 (Wednesday) – Eid-ul-Adha
- June 25 (Thursday) – Moharrum
- August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day
- August 21 (Friday) – Vara Lakshmi Vratham
- August 25 (Tuesday) – Milad-un-Nabi
- September 4 (Friday) – Sri Krishnaashtami
- September 14 (Monday) – Vinayaka Chavithi
- October 2 (Friday) – Gandhi Jayanti
- October 18 (Sunday) – Durgashtami
- October 20 (Tuesday) – Vijaya Dasami
- November 8 (Sunday) – Deepavali
- December 25 (Friday) – Christmas
Some of these general holidays fall on Sundays, namely Maha Sivaratri, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Durgashtami, and Deepavali, and therefore will not result in additional working day closures.
Optional Holidays for Government Employees – 2026
Employees may choose any five days from the optional holiday list given below:
- January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day
- January 3 (Saturday) – Birthday of Hazrath Ali
- January 16 (Friday) – Shab-e-Meraj
- February 3 (Tuesday) – Shab-e-Barath
- March 11 (Wednesday) – Shahadat of Hazrath Ali
- March 13 (Friday) – Jamatul Veda
- March 15 (Sunday) – Shab-e-Qadar
- March 31 (Tuesday) – Mahaveer Jayanthi
- April 20 (Monday) – Basava Jayanthi
- May 1 (Friday) – Buddha Purnima
- June 3 (Wednesday) – Eid-e-Gadeer
- June 16 (Tuesday) – Moharram (1447 Hijri)
- July 16 (Thursday) – Ratha Yatra
- August 4 (Tuesday) – Arbayeen
- August 15 (Saturday) – Parsi New Year
- September 22 (Tuesday) – Yaz Dahum Shareef
- October 10 (Saturday) – Mahalaya Amavasya
- October 27 (Tuesday) – Birthday of Hazrath Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mehdi
- November 24 (Tuesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti
- December 24 (Thursday) – Christmas Eve
- December 26 (Saturday) – Boxing Day
It may be noted that some optional holidays, including Shab-e-Qadar and Mahalaya Amavasya, fall on weekends.
Both citizens and government employees are encouraged to keep track of official notifications for any revisions to the holiday calendar, particularly for festivals governed by lunar calculations.
Also read: Bank Holidays Next Week in India Dec 15–21: Full List of Branch Closures