AP Holiday List 2026 Released: Check General and Optional Holidays

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued the official holiday schedule for the year 2026, outlining both compulsory public holidays and optional leave days for state government employees. According to the notification, all government offices across the state will observe weekly holidays on Sundays and on the second Saturday of every month.

Apart from these fixed weekly closures, employees are permitted to avail up to five optional holidays during the year. These optional leaves can be selected from a prescribed list of religious and cultural observances notified by the government, irrespective of the employee’s faith.

Authorities have also clarified that the dates of certain religious festivals such as Ramzan, Bakrid, Moharrum, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi depend on the sighting of the moon. If there are any changes to these dates, revised information will be shared through official announcements and media updates.

General Holidays in Andhra Pradesh for 2026

The following occasions have been declared as general holidays for all state government offices:

January 14 (Wednesday) – Bhogi

January 15 (Thursday) – Makara Sankranti

January 16 (Friday) – Kanuma

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

February 15 (Sunday) – Maha Sivaratri

March 3 (Tuesday) – Holi

March 19 (Thursday) – Ugadi

March 20 (Friday) – Eid-ul-Fitr

March 27 (Friday) – Sri Rama Navami

April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 5 (Sunday) – Birth Anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram

April 14 (Tuesday) – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 27 (Wednesday) – Eid-ul-Adha

June 25 (Thursday) – Moharrum

August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day

August 21 (Friday) – Vara Lakshmi Vratham

August 25 (Tuesday) – Milad-un-Nabi

September 4 (Friday) – Sri Krishnaashtami

September 14 (Monday) – Vinayaka Chavithi

October 2 (Friday) – Gandhi Jayanti

October 18 (Sunday) – Durgashtami

October 20 (Tuesday) – Vijaya Dasami

November 8 (Sunday) – Deepavali

December 25 (Friday) – Christmas

Some of these general holidays fall on Sundays, namely Maha Sivaratri, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Durgashtami, and Deepavali, and therefore will not result in additional working day closures.

Optional Holidays for Government Employees – 2026

Employees may choose any five days from the optional holiday list given below:

January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day

January 3 (Saturday) – Birthday of Hazrath Ali

January 16 (Friday) – Shab-e-Meraj

February 3 (Tuesday) – Shab-e-Barath

March 11 (Wednesday) – Shahadat of Hazrath Ali

March 13 (Friday) – Jamatul Veda

March 15 (Sunday) – Shab-e-Qadar

March 31 (Tuesday) – Mahaveer Jayanthi

April 20 (Monday) – Basava Jayanthi

May 1 (Friday) – Buddha Purnima

June 3 (Wednesday) – Eid-e-Gadeer

June 16 (Tuesday) – Moharram (1447 Hijri)

July 16 (Thursday) – Ratha Yatra

August 4 (Tuesday) – Arbayeen

August 15 (Saturday) – Parsi New Year

September 22 (Tuesday) – Yaz Dahum Shareef

October 10 (Saturday) – Mahalaya Amavasya

October 27 (Tuesday) – Birthday of Hazrath Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mehdi

November 24 (Tuesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 24 (Thursday) – Christmas Eve

December 26 (Saturday) – Boxing Day

It may be noted that some optional holidays, including Shab-e-Qadar and Mahalaya Amavasya, fall on weekends.

Both citizens and government employees are encouraged to keep track of official notifications for any revisions to the holiday calendar, particularly for festivals governed by lunar calculations.

Also read: Bank Holidays Next Week in India Dec 15–21: Full List of Branch Closures