Messi’s Packed Mumbai Schedule Today, Dec 14: Traffic Police Advisory for Mumbaikars

Mumbai is gearing up for a blockbuster Sunday as football legend Lionel Messi arrives in the city as part of the GOAT India Tour 2025. With massive crowds expected around South Mumbai’s iconic venues, the Mumbai Traffic Police have rolled out a detailed traffic and parking advisory to manage congestion and ensure public safety on December 14.

No Parking at Stadium Venues

Authorities have confirmed that no parking facilities will be available at Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadiumthroughout the day. Fans attending the events have been strongly advised to rely on public transport, including local trains, BEST buses and the Mumbai Metro, to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

To handle the surge in footfall, more than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the venues. The security setup also includes barricading, watchtowers and public announcement systems for crowd control and continuous monitoring.

Alternative Parking Options

Limited parking arrangements have been made near Churchgate for those arriving by private vehicles. Designated parking slots include:

H.T. Parekh Marg – around 60 vehicles

Dorabaji Tata Road – approximately 290 vehicles

Jamanalal Bajaj Marg – about 169 vehicles

Vidhan Bhavan (MMRDA parking) – nearly 250 vehicles

Smaller parking pockets are also available along NCPA Marg, Vinay K. Shah Marg and Hornimal Circle, though authorities warn these may fill up quickly.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

Traffic regulations will be enforced from 12 noon to 11 pm on Sunday.

Parking prohibited on:

C Road, D Road, E Road, F Road, G Road

N.S. Road (northbound and southbound)

Veer Nariman Road

Dinshaw Vachha Road

Jamshethji Tata Road

Additionally, pay-and-park facilities on Veer Nariman Road and Dinshaw Vachha Road will remain suspended for the day.

Key diversions include:

D Road: One-way traffic (west to east) from N.S. Road to the E & C Road junction

E Road: One-way movement (southbound) from D Road to C Road junction

Veer Nariman Road (southbound): Vehicles allowed from Churchgate Junction up to E Road, with restricted access beyond that point

Messi’s Packed Mumbai Schedule

Lionel Messi’s Mumbai visit promises a star-studded lineup of events. His day begins with an appearance at the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, followed by a grand event at Wankhede Stadium. The Argentine icon is also expected to interact with Indian sporting greats, with buzz around possible meetings with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Later in the evening, Messi, along with Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, will participate in a charity fashion show, sharing the spotlight with Bollywood celebrities such as John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff. The celebrations will culminate in a 7-a-side celebrity football match, bringing together film stars and cricket legends.

Authorities have urged citizens to plan their travel in advance, follow traffic advisories strictly, and cooperate with the police to ensure a smooth and safe experience during one of Mumbai’s most anticipated sporting events of the year.