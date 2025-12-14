Bank Holidays Next Week in India Dec 15–21: Full List of Branch Closures

Although digital banking has made day-to-day transactions easier, many customers still rely on bank branches for large-value dealings, document verification, and other essential services. If you are planning to visit a bank next week, it is important to be aware of region-specific holidays scheduled between December 15 and December 21 to avoid inconvenience.

In India, bank holidays differ from state to state and are announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act or the Banks’ Closing of Accounts rules. Below is a detailed overview of bank holidays falling in the coming week.

Bank Holiday on Monday, December 15

Banks in the Itanagar region will remain closed on Monday, December 15, due to elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal bodies across Arunachal Pradesh. Banking services in other parts of the country will function as usual on this day.

Bank Holiday on Thursday, December 18

All banks in the Shillong region will be closed on Thursday, December 18, in observance of the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham. This holiday is limited to Meghalaya, while banks in the rest of India will remain operational.

Bank Holiday on Friday, December 19

Banks in the Panaji region will observe a holiday on Friday, December 19, on account of Goa Liberation Day. Branches in other states will continue normal operations.

Bank Holiday on Saturday, December 20

On Saturday, December 20, banks in the Gangtok region will remain closed to mark the Losoong/Namsoong festival. Since this date falls on the third Saturday of the month, banks in other regions will remain open. However, all banks across the country will be closed on Sunday as part of the regular weekly holiday.

RBI Guidelines for December 2025

The Reserve Bank of India has listed a total of 18 bank holidays in December 2025, many of which are state-specific. Christmas Day on December 25 will be observed as a nationwide bank holiday. As per RBI norms, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to all Sundays.

Given the number of regional holidays during December, customers are advised to check local holiday lists and branch timings before planning visits, especially for services that require in-person assistance such as cash transactions, cheque clearing, and documentation work.