Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Meet Messi in Mumbai? Kohli’s Return Sparks Buzz

Lionel Messi’s India visit has turned into a star-studded affair, with the football legend maintaining a packed schedule as part of the GOAT India Tour. Celebrities from the worlds of cinema, sports, and politics are eager to meet the global icon, who arrived in India along with his team. Among those expected to meet Messi is cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who is reportedly keen on meeting the football great and clicking a photograph with him. Kohli returned to India on Saturday, and visuals of him arriving at the Mumbai airport with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have since gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli, who has been featuring exclusively in One Day Internationals, had travelled to London following the South Africa series. However, Messi’s arrival in India sparked strong speculation that the former India captain would make a return to meet his favourite footballer. With Messi scheduled to attend several events in Mumbai on December 14, Kohli’s arrival in the city was widely anticipated. As expected, the batting legend was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday along with Anushka.

During his three-day India tour, Messi first visited Kolkata, where he met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, with photos from the meetings drawing massive attention online. The football icon later travelled to Hyderabad, where he played a friendly match at Uppal Stadium, and is expected to depart for Mumbai later in the night.

On the cricketing front, Kohli is coming off an exceptional ODI series against South Africa, where he smashed two centuries and finished as the Player of the Series with the highest run tally. The former India captain, who is targeting a spot in the next ODI World Cup, is also set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament.