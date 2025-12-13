Where to Watch Lionel Messi’s Hyderabad Match Live: TV and Streaming Details

Hyderabad is set to witness a historic footballing moment as global icon Lionel Messi takes the field for a special exhibition match as part of his India tour. The high-profile encounter will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, drawing massive attention from fans across the country.

While stadium tickets were limited and sold out quickly, football lovers who could not secure a seat still have multiple options to watch the action live.

The match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV platform, which holds the official digital rights for the event. Fans can watch the match in real time through the SonyLIV mobile app or website on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and tablets with an active subscription.

For television viewers, the match is expected to be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels. Viewers are advised to check their local TV listings for the exact channel number and broadcast time on match day.

In addition, live updates, short clips, and post-match highlights will be available across official social media handles of broadcasters and sports news platforms. Some public broadcasters may also share limited coverage or highlights online.

With Hyderabad in the global spotlight, Messi’s match promises electrifying football and unmatched excitement. Fans watching from home can still be part of this historic night through live TV, digital streaming, and real-time online coverage.