December 15 School Holiday: Check Status in Your State

Parents and students often look for clarity on school holidays, especially on weekdays. If you are checking whether schools will remain closed tomorrow, December 15, here is the clear update: December 15 is a regular working day for schools across India.

There are no national festivals, religious events, or officially declared public holidays scheduled for December 15. As the date falls on a weekday, schools are expected to function normally with regular classes and academic activities.

Are Schools Closed in Any State Tomorrow?

As of now, no state government has announced a statewide school holiday for December 15. There are also no official notifications regarding school closures due to heavy rains, cold wave conditions, cyclones, or other weather-related reasons for tomorrow.

However, it is important to note that:

In rare cases, district administrations or local education authorities may declare last-minute holidays if sudden weather changes occur.

Such decisions are usually limited to specific districts or cities, not entire states.

What Parents and Students Should Do

Parents are advised to:

Check updates from their school management, district collectors, or local education department

Follow official announcements through school circulars or verified government channels

Final Word

To sum up, December 15 is not a school holiday, and schools will remain open across the country unless a local authority issues a last-minute closure due to unforeseen circumstances. Students should prepare to attend school as usual.

Also read: AP Holiday List 2026 Released: Check General and Optional Holidays