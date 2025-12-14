OTT Releases to Watch Dec 12-14: 9 Movies & Shows Across Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video & More

If your weekend plans revolve around binge-watching, you’re in luck. OTT platforms are rolling out a diverse slate of new releases this week—ranging from gripping mysteries and high-speed sports dramas to feel-good family entertainers and festive comedies. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, laughter, music, or wholesome storytelling, these new titles promise non-stop entertainment.

Here’s a curated list of the must-watch OTT releases this weekend across Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and more.

1. The Great Shamsuddin Family – JioHotstar

This lively comedy series follows Bani Ahmed, a young writer whose life spirals into chaos just as a crucial deadline approaches. Long-standing family rivalries, unexpected emergencies, and absurd situations collide, turning his routine world upside down in this entertaining family drama.

2. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix

The third chapter in the popular Knives Out franchise raises the stakes with a darker, gothic mystery. Daniel Craig returns as master sleuth Benoit Blanc, who teams up with a young priest to unravel a chilling murder inside a secluded Catholic church in upstate New York.

3. Saali Mohabbat – ZEE5

Starring Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap, this tense crime thriller centres on a small-town woman whose seemingly perfect married life takes a shocking turn. What begins as domestic drama soon escalates into a complex double murder investigation.

4. Real Kashmir Football Club – SonyLIV

Inspired by true events, this eight-episode sports drama stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul. It chronicles the journey of two men—from different religious backgrounds—who come together to establish Kashmir’s first professional football club, defying social and political barriers.

5. Single Papa – Netflix

Kunal Kemmu headlines this heartwarming family series about an immature, recently divorced man who stuns his conservative family by adopting a baby. The decision unexpectedly sets him on a journey of growth, responsibility, and emotional maturity.

6. F1: The Movie – Apple TV+

Brad Pitt leads this adrenaline-fuelled sports drama as a former racing prodigy who gets a second shot at glory. When an old teammate—now a Formula 1 team owner—offers him a comeback, the film races through ambition, rivalry, and redemption at full throttle.

7. Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Season 2 – JioHotstar

The adventure continues as Percy embarks on a dangerous quest to rescue Grover, find the mythical Golden Fleece, and save Camp Half-Blood. Season 2 adapts The Sea of Monsters, expanding the fantasy world with bigger stakes and darker challenges.

8. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — The Final Show – JioHotstar

Filmed in Vancouver, the final performance of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour arrives on streaming. The concert film also includes tracks from The Tortured Poets Department, making it a must-watch for Swifties worldwide.

9. Man vs Baby – Netflix

Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley in this festive comedy spin-off from Man vs Bee. What’s meant to be a peaceful Christmas house-sitting gig at a luxury penthouse turns into utter chaos when Bingley is suddenly tasked with caring for an abandoned baby.