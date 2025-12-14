PF Withdrawal via ATMs Soon: 7 Crore EPFO Subscribers to Benefit

As the New Year 2026 approaches, government and private sector employees are set to receive exciting news. Soon, PF (Provident Fund) subscribers will no longer have to wait for days to withdraw their hard-earned money. The government is preparing to introduce a new system called EPFO 3.0, which will allow PF withdrawals instantly using an ATM card or UPI.

What is EPFO 3.0?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is upgrading its digital system. As part of this, EPFO 3.0 is being introduced to provide faster, bank-like services to nearly 7 crore subscribers. Earlier, PF withdrawals involved paperwork and employer approvals. Now, the entire process will be automated and digital.

PF withdrawal through ATM

One of the biggest changes is the ATM withdrawal facility. Just like withdrawing money from a bank account, PF subscribers will soon be able to withdraw money directly from ATMs. The system will also allow UPI transactions, enabling quick access to funds during emergencies.

Major changes in withdrawal rules

Under EPFO 3.0, partial withdrawal rules have been simplified. The earlier 13 categories have been reduced to just three main categories:

Emergency needs – illness, education, or marriage

(Up to 10 times for education, 5 times for marriage)

Housing needs – buying or constructing a house

Special situations – other exceptional cases

However, to ensure financial security after retirement, subscribers must keep at least 25% of their PF balance untouched. This amount will continue to earn 8.25% annual interest.

Benefits for employees

Faster claim settlement for medical emergencies and housing needs

Easy PF transfer when changing jobs; the old account will automatically link to the new employer

Real-time claim tracking through the online portal

When will it start?

The project was originally planned for launch in June 2025, but was delayed due to technical trials. According to the latest update, EPFO is planning to roll out these services in January 2026 as a New Year gift.

To avail these services, subscribers must ensure their KYC details (Aadhaar, bank account, and UAN) are updated.