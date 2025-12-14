School Holiday Update for December 15, 2025: Here’s Where Schools Will Remain Closed

December 15, 2025 (Monday) will largely be a normal school day across India, with no national or centrally declared holiday scheduled. Students in most states will attend regular classes as schools continue academic work ahead of the upcoming winter vacation period.

According to official calendars, educational institutions affiliated with state boards, CBSE, and ICSE are expected to function as usual on Monday, focusing on syllabus completion, assessments, and pre-winter break activities.

Only One Region Has a Confirmed Closure

At present, the only confirmed school closure on December 15 applies to the Jammu & Kashmir Winter Zone. Schools in the Kashmir Valley and high-altitude areas of Jammu are already observing their extended winter vacation, which began earlier this month due to harsh weather conditions.

These institutions will remain closed through December 15 as part of the pre-announced schedule.

Schools Open in Most States

For the rest of the country—including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions—Monday is marked as a regular working day. Winter holidays in these states are scheduled to begin later in December or in early January 2026.

Delhi-NCR: Watch for Local Advisories

While schools in Delhi-NCR are officially open, parents are advised to stay alert for last-minute notices from individual schools or the Directorate of Education. In previous years, institutions have introduced shortened school hours or hybrid classes due to factors such as severe cold or rising air pollution levels under GRAP guidelines.

Possibility of Local Closures

Although December 15 is not a designated holiday, district administrations may announce temporary closures in case of extreme weather conditions such as cold waves, dense fog, or heavy rainfall. Any such decision would be taken at the local level and communicated directly to schools.

Advisory for Parents and Students

There is no nationwide school holiday on December 15, 2025

Schools will remain open unless local authorities issue emergency orders

Parents should confirm daily schedules through official school communication channels

Upcoming Winter Break in Delhi

As per current announcements, Delhi schools are scheduled to observe winter vacation from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. However, these dates may be adjusted depending on weather conditions and government advisories.

Students and parents are encouraged to regularly check updates from their schools and education departments for the latest information on holidays and class schedules.