December 12 Stock Market Holiday or not?

December 12, 2025, falls on a Friday and is a regular trading day for the Indian stock markets. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open, as this date is not listed as an official trading holiday in the market holiday calendar.

There is no national festival, special observance, or scheduled market closure on this day. All trading sessions, including equity, derivatives, and other segments, are expected to operate during their usual hours. Investors can carry out buying, selling, and other market-related activities without interruption.

Only the state of Meghalaya observes a local holiday on December 12, but this does not affect nationwide stock market operations. Markets across India will function normally.

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