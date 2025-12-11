Kerala 2026 Public Holidays Announced: Here’s the Full List

The Kerala government has released the official public holiday calendar for 2026, offering residents, government offices, schools, and the banking sector a clear schedule of next year’s notified holidays. Issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the list was published in the Kerala Gazette Extraordinary on 31 October 2025 and confirms the dates when state government institutions and designated establishments will remain closed.

Prepared by the General Administration (Co-ordination) Department, the notification also aligns with guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs for commercial and co-operative banks. Having this schedule in advance helps employees, households, and businesses plan their year efficiently.

Why This Holiday List Matters

Public holidays affect more than just government working days—they influence banking operations, service availability, statutory compliance, and even travel plans. Early awareness helps individuals manage bill payments, documentation work, and appointments. Businesses also rely on these dates for financial planning and operational scheduling.

Kerala Public Holidays 2026

Besides Sundays, the following days are officially declared holidays for 2026:

Mannam Jayanthi – 2 January (Friday)

Republic Day – 26 January (Monday)

Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)* – 20 March (Friday)

Annual closing of bank accounts – 1 April (Wednesday)

Maundy Thursday – 2 April (Thursday)

Good Friday – 3 April (Friday)

Dr B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi – 14 April (Tuesday)

Vishu – 15 April (Wednesday)

May Day – 1 May (Friday)

Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)* – 27 May (Wednesday)

Independence Day – 15 August (Saturday)

First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif* – 25 August (Tuesday)

Thiruvonam – 26 August (Wednesday)

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi – 28 August (Friday)

Sreekrishna Jayanthi – 4 September (Friday)

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi – 21 September (Monday)

Gandhi Jayanthi – 2 October (Friday)

Mahanavami – 20 October (Tuesday)

Vijayadasami – 21 October (Wednesday)

Christmas – 25 December (Friday)

*Dates marked with an asterisk may vary depending on the moon sighting.

Festivals Falling on Sundays

Some important festivals coincide with Sundays—already weekly holidays. Banks that normally function on Sundays must treat these days as official holidays:

Mahasivarathri – 15 February (Sunday)

Easter – 5 April (Sunday)

Deepavali – 8 November (Sunday)

Guidelines for Private Establishments

Private workplaces covered by labour and industry regulations—such as the Industrial Disputes Act, the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, and the Minimum Wages Act—must follow the Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act, 1958. These establishments have their own mandatory set of paid holidays, independent of the government’s notified list.